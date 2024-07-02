She and her partner left the Belle Vue in Filey at around 11.30pm on Saturday (June 29).

Minutes later a man walked outside the Belle Vue Street venue, approached the woman and her partner, and pushed them both to the floor, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said: “Her wrist was fractured as a result.

“The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6ft tall and of a stocky build. He is described as being in his mid to late 20s.

“He was wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.”

Police urge anyone who saw the incident or who has footage of it to email: Thomas.Barrie@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240115694 when sharing information.