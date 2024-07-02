Police have released an image of a man that they’d like to speak to following an incident that occurred in Whitby last month.

It happened at 1.50am on Saturday, June 8 at the Middle Earth Tavern on Church Street.

According to police, a man smashed a window using a keg that had been left for collection.

Police are looking for information about the identity of the man in the image, as he may be able to help in their investigation.

Please email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1668 Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240101021 when passing on information.