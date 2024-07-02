I can’t believe the figures about discharge from sewers and drains into the Ouse by Yorkshire Water (The Press, June 27).

A council scrutiny committee apparently heard that storm overflows discharged waste water into the River Ouse for 27,386 hours in 2023. That works out at 75 hours of discharge per day.

That’s a lot of sewers and drains discharging into the river at the same time.

No doubt the shareholders will get a massive bonus.

Dave Matthewman, Green Lane, Acomb

 

 