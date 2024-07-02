I can’t believe the figures about discharge from sewers and drains into the Ouse by Yorkshire Water (The Press, June 27).
A council scrutiny committee apparently heard that storm overflows discharged waste water into the River Ouse for 27,386 hours in 2023. That works out at 75 hours of discharge per day.
That’s a lot of sewers and drains discharging into the river at the same time.
No doubt the shareholders will get a massive bonus.
Dave Matthewman, Green Lane, Acomb
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here