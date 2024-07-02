Karl Laverick worked on Bellway’s Amblers Grange development in his childhood home town of Pocklington up until work finished on the site earlier in the year and has since been senior site manager at Penny Way in Snaith. This is the third Quality Award he’s received in as many years and he’s now in the running for a Seal of Excellence, which he was last awarded in 2023.

Jim Brooks, Bellway Yorkshire’s managing director, said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of homes we build and communities we create, but none of that’s possible without the hard work and talent of our construction teams – transforming plans into buyers’ dream homes.”

The NHBC-run awards scheme is the only UK-wide competition in the housebuilding industry to recognise site managers who deliver to the highest possible standard. Of the 8,000 site managers entered, only 444 receive the first stage Pride in the Job Quality Award, with less than a quarter going on to be given the Seal of Excellence.