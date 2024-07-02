The so-called ‘Centre of Excellence’ is intended to promote and showcase ancient craft skills and good practice. Above all, of course, would be stone masonry - as used on the Cathedral of St. Peter for the last nine centuries.

So when this much-vaunted new centre chooses not to use magnesium limestone on walls facing Goodramgate but obliges these neighbours to look at artificial concrete blocks one cannot help but think this is not quite the message it should be sending out.

It is not very Christian and it certainly isn’t neighbourly.

Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York