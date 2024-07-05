In the ever-evolving landscape of real estate, finding the perfect home is often a journey that blends dreams with practicality.

Set in the beautiful countryside surroundings of North Yorkshire, Tockwith is one of the most sought after locations for very good reason.

The development is set in the popular village of Tockwith, which benefits from a range of local amenities and sporting facilities. Locally the market town of Wetherby provides supermarkets, specialist shops and restaurants as well as the famous racecourse.



Within close reach of the market town of Wetherby, Regency Place in Tockwith has easy access roads and rail links nearby to the historic town of York, the quaint Victorian town of Harrogate and city life in Leeds.

Regency Place provides beautiful new homes combining thoughtful design, with a generous specification, brought to you by Evans Homes, a division of the renowned Evans Property Group who has over 70 years of success across the region.

There are a selection of 4 bedroom detached homes, all with garages available and a selection are ready to move in this summer. All properties in the range have a 10 year NHBC Warranty and there are a range of generous incentives available, or Part Exchange, on selected properties.

Savills are also offering financial incentives for new buyers, such as helping with a deposit or covering legal fees. The company specialise in buying and selling homes, so if you need to sell, Savills can help you do that through their part exchange facility.

Make Regency Place your home this year and move in with a range of attractive incentives available across a range of different house types.

The Evans Homes Marketing Suite and Show Homes are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 4.30pm. The new plots are sure to exceed your expectations.

Explore the new homes or for more information, contact Savills here.