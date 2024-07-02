A FIRE has broken out at an office in a North Yorkshire village.
The county’s fire and rescue service say they are currently at a fire in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster.
A spokesman said: “Crews from Tadcaster along with an Arial Ladder Platform from Leeds responded to reports of a fire in the office of a commercial garage.
“This was a single story commercial building. This incident is currently ongoing.”
