A MAN has been found dead at home in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police say the coroner is trying to find relatives of Graham Bulman of Scarborough who died on June 23, aged 69.
A force spokesman said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
If you can help, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 01609 643168.
