North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to find Miles Ogden, who is missing from York.

Miles, 24, was last seen at about 1pm on Monday, June 24 at the railway station in Chorley, from where he was due to travel to York. He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Adidas trainers. He is of slim build, with brown hair and a slight beard.

A police spokesman said: “He may be in London.

“His disappearance is out of character, and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“If you see Miles, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately. Dial 999 with an immediate sighting, otherwise call 101 and quote reference 12240115818.”