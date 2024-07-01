The Harrogate Inn is one of 13 pubs named the best in their respected regions at the eighth annual awards, which “showcases the finest pubs and bars on a national scale” from 94 counties across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This is in addition to The Harrogate Inn being revealed as one of the 94 county winners at the National Pub & Bar Awards in April.

The county winners were invited to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final where 13 regional winners and one overall National Pub & Bar of the Year were announced in front of hundreds of industry leaders, reports the National Pub & Bar website.

The experts commented: “From perfect service and product range, to aesthetic design and entertainment schedules, a National Pub & Bar Award winner delivers all of the aspects required to provide ultimate hospitality within the modern on-trade.”

The Harrogate Inn’s profile reads: “For the perfect place to enjoy a break away with friends or family, or business trip in Harrogate look no further than The Harrogate Inn.

“Set on famous Parliament Hill, The Harrogate Inn is surrounded by Yorkshire gems including Betty’s tearooms, the Royal Hall and Turkish Baths while Harrogate Convention Centre is on the doorstep.

“Not only can you enjoy the buzz of Harrogate’s vibrant shops and cafes including the exclusive Montpellier Quarter, this classic inn is just a short drive from the remote beauty of the Yorkshire Moors and some of the most breathtaking countryside in the country.

“Our onsite pub, Barking George, is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy traditional pub classics with an elevated twist. Grab a cosy corner and indulge!

“With Harrogate’s train station nearby and well served with bus routes, The Harrogate Inn is also ideal for a car-free break away.”

On Tripadvisor, one visitor posted: “Easy to walk to hotel from train station, Callum was very friendly on check in.room very good everything you need. Cocktails lovely. A lovely area outside to sit and relax. Plenty choice at breakfast.”

Another wrote: “We are so glad that we booked this, amazing hotel, it is stunning, fantastic location, facing the Turkish Baths. Receptionist was super helpful, we were able to check in slightly early. Large outside area, which was fab, due to the sunny weather. We ordered some snacks, great pizza, garlic prawns etc. Rooms spacious, breakfast was amazing due to the vast choices on offer. We absolutely loved our stay and will definitely go back.”

