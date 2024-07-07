Q: What led you to a career in archives?

Julie-Ann: During my PhD (a long time ago now!) I conducted research in archives in the UK and abroad and met a lot of wonderful archivists. I thought, what a fantastic profession, being able to care for what is essentially our collective memory.

The job must be quite a solitary one, poring over all those records?

Julie-Ann: On the contrary, the work of an archivist involves a huge amount of teamwork, collaborating with library colleagues, working with volunteers, and developing partnerships across the city.

While we do get the chance to pore over records, our work centres on making the collections accessible to current and future generations. As Head of Archives, my day-to-day role involves more strategy and planning than deciphering medieval charters!

Can you describe a typical day in the life of an archivist?

Julie-Ann: That’s quite difficult. Our days can include anything from cataloguing, teaching sessions, training workshops, liaising with depositors, working with volunteers, submitting funding applications, and report writing, to name just a few duties.

One thing I can be sure of, most days I will get asked a question I have never been asked before. It’s a constant learning curve and I love that about the job.

Can you tell us more about the collections?

Julie-Ann: The archives here document all aspects of the lives of York’s residents over nearly nine centuries. Our earliest record is a royal charter from c1155, while our most recent records are minutes deposited on a USB stick.

We hold records of the City of York Council and its predecessor bodies, as well as records of local individuals, organisations, societies, and businesses. There’s something for everyone.

Give us your top fun fact from about the archives at Explore

Julie-Ann: Our earliest charters are older than 90 per cent of the city walls and older than the Minster building you see today. When people think of York’s heritage they think of buildings, but the city’s archive is just as significant.

What are the challenges you face?

Julie-Ann: Funding is always our major challenge. Preserving centuries of archives comes at a cost and it is not cheap. Explore is an independent mutual society owned by our staff and community members, and we are contracted by the City of York Council to manage the archives. We get two thirds of our funding from the council and the remainder we need to raise ourselves.

Who can look at the archives? Do you have to be connected to a university?

Julie-Ann: No, archives are not just for academics or students. Anyone can come into our Archives Reading Room; all you need to do is make an appointment. We also have some hands-on archives-inspired activities coming to Acomb Explore later this year as part of our Arts Council-funded culture and creativity programme.

What is your pet hate as an archivist?

Julie-Ann: When journalists use the phrase ‘dusty archives’. It’s very frustrating, as we put a lot of time and effort into ensuring the archives are not dusty. And our collections are all stored in environments that meet international conservation standards.

What do you like most about your job?

Julie-Ann: Seeing someone who has never had the opportunity before experience the archives in person. There can be wonder, emotion, and fascination – sometimes all three at once! We call it archive alchemy.

What do you want to achieve as Head of Archives?

Julie-Ann: I am very keen to continue the work of making the collections accessible to more people. Not everyone has the time or inclination to visit our Reading Room. There are so many different ways to experience archives. It would be wonderful, for instance, if people could visit and interact with the archives in the same way they visit a museum.