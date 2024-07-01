North Yorkshire Police say they are searching for Kian, 17, who is missing from Selby.

A spokesman said: "He was last seen in Stockton-on-Tees at around 9.30pm last night (June 30).

"He is described as black, of stocky build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

"Kian has links to Thirsk, Northallerton, York and Selby.

"If you see him or have any information about where he is, please call us on 101, select option 1 and provide reference number 12240116190."