Based at York Science Park, Phase One says it has been a driving force in nurturing entrepreneurial talents, particularly in digital, creative, tech, and science sectors.

With the support of 17 partners including Barclays Eagle Labs, Big Bang Partnership, Game Republic, Momentic, Merisis, Northstar Ventures and Whitecap Consulting, Phase One has cultivated a thriving environment for innovation.

The programme offers practical support through advice workshops, and one-on-one mentoring, enabling members to develop their business acumen and turn their ideas into flourishing ventures.

Claire Bennett, general manager of York Science Park and Phase One, cites success stories such as Loanhood, IntAssem, HYEN, Real-Time Stories, T2K Group, Talk It Out, Data Stream UK, and Quick Labs.

She added: “With 29 active members and 41 esteemed alumni, including notable businesses like EarthBound Scientific and Green Rose Chemistry, Phase One has become a pillar in the local start-up ecosystem.”

James Stockdale, managing director of EarthBound Scientific, said: “The community at Phase One has been vital for our development – both in terms of the professional support and expertise from the Catalyst, and the ongoing inspiration provided by other members.”

A spokesperson for another participant, BindEthics, said: “My favourite part of being part of Phase One is to be surrounded by like-minded people. Also, being a member has proven to be of great value on many other occasions. It is great to be able to count on nice office space with parking to invite guests and have meetings that can potentially change the course of the company.”

As Phase One celebrates five years, its operators, the University of York, says the community looks forward to continued growth, collaboration, and innovation.

The Business Incubator has not only provided a conducive workspace for budding entrepreneurs but has also fostered a culture of creativity and collaboration within the University of York’s entrepreneurial landscape.

To join the programme, fill in an application form before August 30 at https://forms.gle/7nYzctns2HgDgA8s6