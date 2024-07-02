Stephen Cottrell, preached and celebrated Holy Communion on Sunday, June 30, at a celebratory thanksgiving service for the anniversary of All Saints' Church in Bolton Percy, near Tadcaster.

Thomas Parker, Rector from 1411 to 1423, built the present building which replaced an earlier church on the same site.

Following the service the Archbishop buried a time capsule put together by children from the village.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said: "All Saints' is a beautiful testament to six centuries of faith and faithfulness in this village; six hundred years may be a blink in the eye of God but it's a sign of so many generations who have worshipped here, celebrated, mourned, given thanks and come to meet with God, alone or together as a community.

"It's a great joy to be part of this anniversary and to join with the village of Bolton Percy in celebrating All Saints' Church as a witness to the unchanging presence of Jesus Christ, past, present and future."

Vicar of Askham Bryan, Bolton Percy with Colton and Copmanthorpe the Revd Geoff Mumford added: "We've been looking forward to Archbishop Stephen's first visit to the ABC Churches and we're grateful he could join us."