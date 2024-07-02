Director and co-founder David Thompson said: “Throughout the day, visitors will have opportunities to go on a distillery tour, taste our whisky, join in with masterclasses, and see the direct drilling farm machinery that is changing the way we grow the barley for our whisky. Visitors will also be among the first to sample and buy Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2024 Special Release single malt whisky.

“We’re also very excited to be hosting two special masterclasses at this year’s event: ‘Fresh from the Cask’ and ‘Directors’ Choice’. During the ‘Fresh from the Cask’ session, visitors will taste six drams of whisky drawn straight from the cask. In the ‘Directors’ Choice’ session, you will get to taste mine and Joe’s favourite whiskies as we explain how they were created and what makes them special.”

READ MORE:

IWSC wins for Spirit of Yorkshire distillery and Filey Bay

Two free masterclasses will also be held on the main stage: ‘Legacy and Conservation,’ which will focus on conservation and ethos, and ‘Made of Yorkshire,’ which will feature a local artisan producer.

The Wold Top Brewery mobile bar will be serving a range of beers and other local producers will also be at the distillery, sharing their stories and offering samples, as well as selling produce and products for visitors to take home.

Tickets cost £15 when pre-booked at www.spiritofyorkshire.com or £20 on the door and include a distillery tour, tasting and Spirit of Yorkshire glass. Child tickets (6 to 17 years) cost £5.00 and include a distillery tour (but no tasting) Under 6’s are free, but they cannot join a distillery tour. Tickets for the masterclasses cost £45 per session.

Pre-booking online at www.spiritofyorkshire.com is advisable, but tickets may be available on the day, subject to availability for both the Open Day and the masterclasses.

The Pot Still Coffee Shop will be serving hot drinks and homemade cakes throughout the day.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide that grows 100% of the barley used for its whisky production. It is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.