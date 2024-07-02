The business. which provides a range of flexible funding solutions for SMEs, recently surpassed the £30 million lending mark, and after a successful recruitment campaign, has taken on four new Business Development Managers, plus three more at its head office in Laytham, East Yorkshire, south east of York.

Managing Director Andrew Mackenzie launched thee business in 2014 and has since lent £120m to over 500 clients, supporting their businesses when other lenders have said ‘no’.

The commercial finance brokerage has developed a substantial own book lending capability, offering fully secured, short term loans to SME clients.

The model is different in that it is funded privately by a few high net worth, and many smaller lenders, frustrated by low interest rates on savings and/or bad debts from peer-to-peer lenders.

Andrew said: “We pride ourselves on the fact that since the outset, we have a negligible bad debt track record, which is testament to our responsible lending philosophy and the fact that all our lending utilises the services of our solicitors.”

“Our success is in no small part down to our excellent team who put every effort into helping our clients, with responsible lending sitting at the very heart of what we do.”