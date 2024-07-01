The boost comes as the firm launched its exclusive Pearl Collection at North Yorkshire-based stately home, Castle Howard, and enjoyed increased interest at its Low Petergate boutique.

The Pearl Collection was launched in late March to celebrate the Easter reopening of Castle Howard to the public.

Pearl drop earrings, pendants and necklaces were added to Bradley’s Jewellers York’s concession in the House Gift Shop and presented to visitors as part of a Courtyard Window takeover display, which dominated a high footfall throughfare in April.

In the historic Low Petergate, the Bradley’s Jewellers boutique has also seen an uptick in pearl sales, especially in more unusually shaped baroque pearl necklaces and earrings that seem to be attracting younger audiences.

Overall, the business has seen a 20% rise in pearl jewellery sales year-on-year, with Bradley’s Jewellers York owner, Kay Bradley, expecting this continue into the summer months.

Kay said: “We have been blown away by the sustained interest in pearls, not only since launching our Pearl Collection exclusively at Castle Howard but also among our customers on Low Petergate.

"We have always kept a wide range of pearls in stock, but this rise in sales has taken us by surprise. I believe it is being driven by younger audiences looking for delicate pearl pendants, drop earrings and studs to tap into current trends.”

Best-selling pieces at Castle Howard include single teardrop-shaped freshwater pearl pendants, classic stud earrings and round pearl drop earrings. The most popular colours are classic white, set in silver, and a delicate peachy pink, especially when paired with yellow gold.

Over at Bradley’s Jewellers York, there has also been a rise in the number of customers choosing pearls set in 9ct and 18ct yellow gold, as well as more affordable silver. Popular items include strands of AAA-quality cultured pearls with a creamy-pink lustre.

Kay added: “We have always had a wide variety of pearls instore, which plays in our favour for brides-to-be, mothers of the bride, bridesmaids’ gifts and anniversaries.

"We are seeing increased interest in that classic ‘English Rose’ pink, as well as yellow gold, but also in people looking for pearls for garden parties and horse racing events. People want to buy jewellery that stands the test of time, and nothing does that like the pearl.”

Kay Bradley travelled to Kyoto, Japan, and to Antwerp, Belgium, to enhance her pearl training, allowing her to select the best possible examples of cultured freshwater and saltwater pearls for her business, including popular Akoya and South Sea varieties.