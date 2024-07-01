The York-based company says this exciting development positions the business for continued growth and innovation within the industry.

The agency is now spearheaded by female leadership duo Kate Eady and Becky Matheson, who bring a wealth of experience and a vision to propel the agency forward with a renewed focus and a surge of fresh ideas.

Fresh from celebrating Wrapped’s ninth birthday, Performance Strategist Becky said: “With this new impetus, we can further improve our creative and digital services, particularly in the areas of healthtech, fintech, medtech and property.”

Brand Strategist Kate said: “This restructure not only strengthens our foundations, but also paves the way for new opportunities. It means we can continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and performance, to deliver even more impactful work for our wonderful clients.”