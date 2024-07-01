The Wrapped Brand and Digital Agency is celebrating another milestone in its evolution, following a successful management buyout and a strategic board restructure.
The York-based company says this exciting development positions the business for continued growth and innovation within the industry.
The agency is now spearheaded by female leadership duo Kate Eady and Becky Matheson, who bring a wealth of experience and a vision to propel the agency forward with a renewed focus and a surge of fresh ideas.
Fresh from celebrating Wrapped’s ninth birthday, Performance Strategist Becky said: “With this new impetus, we can further improve our creative and digital services, particularly in the areas of healthtech, fintech, medtech and property.”
Brand Strategist Kate said: “This restructure not only strengthens our foundations, but also paves the way for new opportunities. It means we can continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and performance, to deliver even more impactful work for our wonderful clients.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here