ALMOST £8,000 of stock has been stolen from a shop in a York village.
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images after an incident at the NISA local shop in Upper Poppleton, on June 8.
Officers said that - at around 2am - two people broke into the store and took the items.
A police spokesperson added: "If you recognise the people in these CCTV images by their clothing, then please get in touch as they may have information that could help our investigation."
Please email josh.miller1@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help their investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Josh Miller, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240100851 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article