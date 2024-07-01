North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images after an incident at the NISA local shop in Upper Poppleton, on June 8.

Officers said that - at around 2am - two people broke into the store and took the items.

A police spokesperson added: "If you recognise the people in these CCTV images by their clothing, then please get in touch as they may have information that could help our investigation."

Please email josh.miller1@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Josh Miller, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240100851 when passing on information.