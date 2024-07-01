North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for Brandon, who was last seen at 1pm on June 29.

The force said that he may be in the Harrogate or Boroughbridge area.

"He was wearing an orange Nike T-shirt, grey zip-up top, silver/grey Gym King coat, black Under Armour joggers and blue Nike trainers," a spokesperson added.

If you see Brandon, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police straight away.

Dial 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Please quote reference number 12240115482.