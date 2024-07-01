North Yorkshire Police said that a Kia Sportage and BMW 1 Series crash in Woodfield Road, Harrogate.

"Following this, the driver of the BMW left his car and shouted racist abuse at the Kia driver," the force added.

Officers said that the incident happened at around 8.25am on Wednesday, June 12.

They're now appealing for any witnesses to this incident, anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them. They’re particularly appealing to anyone who intervened to get in touch.

Please email alice.brazier@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alice Brazier.

Please quote reference 12240103553 when passing on information.