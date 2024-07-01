Held at Scampston Park, near Rillington, the show is the first agricultural event of the year and attracts visitors both locally and further afield.

The 2024 event had something for everyone with a wonderful display of livestock from around the area - including cattle, sheep, goats, and alpacas.

There was also a more unusual animal on site when camels made an appearance for the first time in the main ring to take part in racing.

Dawn Bulmer had visited the show with her family from Cumbria.

She said: "It was a lovely day, lots to see, very well organised. Thank you for a lovely day."

Dawn Lyon Harrison said it had been a 'fab day out'.

"There was plenty for all, we loved the ferret and camel racing. Well done to all involved."

Madeline Johnson said it had been an excellent show.

"It was well organised from a visitor perspective and lots to see and enjoy. Children were well catered for too."

Tracey Stephenson said: "For the amount of people that attended didn’t take us long to get in or out was very well organised well done to Malton Show. We had a great day."

Other attractions include the fur and feather section, horse and pony classes, including show jumping, heavy horses, Middleton Hunt Parade of the Hounds, sheep dog trials and donkey rides.

Other entertainment included children’s races, miniature railway, and rides and attractions for youngsters.

There were also 28 craft tent stalls as well as around 100 trades stands, vintage tractors and machinery, farm exhibits and farm machinery, a horticulture section, food stands, bar and members’ area.

A spokesperson for the show, which this year supported Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: "Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone that came today and to all our sponsors, supporters, exhibitors, competitors, and volunteers. It was an amazing day..