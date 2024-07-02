Judi Heaton QPM has been appointed as the temporary Chief Constable of Humberside Police following the retirement of Paul Anderson.

Mr Anderson left his post less than a year after assuming the post and his policing career, as reported by The Press, spanned 34 years.

Since the news of Mr Anderson's retirement, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Jonathan Evison has been looking to fill the vacant role.

After appointing Ms Heaton to the role of temporary chief constable, Jonathan Evison PCC said: "I am delighted to welcome Judi back to Humberside Police in the role of Temporary Chief Constable.

"Her ambition for the area, passion for policing and public service provides me with much confidence that the force has the right leadership during a period which could be unsettling.

"We want to ensure our communities continue to benefit from a high performing Police force."

Humberside Police said that the post has been offered for up to six months to allow for the recruitment of a new Chief Constable to take place.

Ms Heaton said: "I am honoured to have been invited by the PCC to fulfil this important interim role.

"I hope to bring some stability to Humberside Police and enable staff and officers to continue to provide the best policing services to the public."

Ms Heaton joined Humberside Police in 1991 as a constable in Scunthorpe. In 2001 she transferred to Cheshire Constabulary again mainly in detective roles as an inspector and chief inspector.

She transferred back to Humberside Police in 2006 and once again had a variety of detective roles as a Superintendent. She was the divisional commander of East Riding of Yorkshire initially, before being the head of crime and then head of professional standards.

In 2020 Judi went on the strategic command course to become a chief officer and became the Assistant Chief Constable in Police Scotland with portfolios in major crime, public protection and safeguarding, forensics, biometrics and local crime.

She also managed the National Police Chief’s Council portfolio called "HOLMES" which is the IT system for major investigations.

During her service she has overseen change projects, high profile, sensitive, and complex investigations as well as multi agency responses to critical and major incidents and was part of the command team policing COP26 hosted by Glasgow.

Prior to this appointment Judi was retired and involved with local charities.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police added: "Judi has been selected for the role because of her her local knowledge and understanding of what is important to our communities as an officer within Humberside, she has vast experience through her policing career and beyond."