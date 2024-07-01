York - The Basement presents Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, on Saturday, July 6 at 8pm.

Appearing is Roger Monkhouse, one of the regular writers on Channel 4’s panel show ‘8 Out of 10 Cats.’

He is responsible for scripting gags every week for the show which features Jimmy Carr.

Other television credits include appearances on ‘The Comedy Store’ and ‘The World Stands Up’, (both Paramount), ‘My God I’m My Dad’ (Bravo) and ‘Street Cred Sudoku’ (UKG2).

Also on stage is Lee Kyle, a stand-up comedian from the North east of England. He is also a writer, kids comedian, game show host, sketch performer, and podcaster.

Described by the BBC as a 'top up-and-coming comedy performer', Lee said he has spent much of his life on a never-ending quest to never have a proper job.

He has written for Radio 4 and appeared on BBC Radio’s Jesting About as well as 4 Extra’s ‘History of Geordie Comedy’ and wrote and starred in a sketch for ITV’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup and CBBC’s Wolfblood premiere.

Midlands comic Carl Jones first hit the circuit in 2011 after winning the Nottingham Comedy Festival best newcomer in his first handful of gigs.

Since then, he’s gone on to reach the BBC New Comedy Award heats, the latter stages of numerous national competitions and gig at some of the top comedy clubs across the UK.

Away from the stage, Carl is a regular contributor to BBC Radio’s comedy output and his writing can regularly be heard on Newsjack, The Show What You Wrote and, most recently, as an additional writer on national institution The News Quiz on BBC Radio 4.

With a growing reputation as a storytelling comedian and MC who is able to play a variety of rooms, he is a regular at a wide range of comedy clubs of all sizes across the UK.

Then Damion Larkin is known to often improvise his entire set.

He is a versatile and creative comedian who always leaves audiences wanting more.

Organisers said: "All line ups are subject to change, but don’t worry, we’ll only replace them with someone just as funny."

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 019 0461 2940 or online at https://lolcomedyclubs.co.uk