North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident of criminal damage in Haxby on the outskirts of the city.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at about 11.30pm on May 5, outside the Red Lion pub, and involved a man damaging a parked vehicle with corrosive liquid.

"Please contact us if you recognise a man pictured on CCTV as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email Stuart.Ord@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1403 Stuart Ord, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website Please quote reference 12240080605 when passing on information."