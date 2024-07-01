A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said it arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the theft of six motorcycles in York on Saturday, June 29.

The boy was questioned and released on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.

The spokesperson said the arrests were made as part of Operation Ignition, aimed at tackling motorcycle thefts across the city.

PC Ben Ambler, lead officer for the operation, said: “Motorcycle thefts remain a priority for local policing and I hope this demonstrates our commitment to tackling this issues, apprehending and disrupting the people responsible for this type of crime.”

The North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you own a motorcycle, remember to follow our advice and keep your vehicle out of sight and lock, chain and cover it.

“These types of thefts tend to occur between late evening and the early hours where the offenders target vehicles parked on the street, on driveways or in gardens and attack the security of the bikes.

“The offenders generally arrive on the scene on bicycles.

“Be vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.”