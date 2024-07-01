A MAN has attacked staff at a York business.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to a man captured on CCTV following an assault in Queen Street close to York station.
A police spokesman said: "The incident happened at about 11.30pm on Saturday, June 8, outside Fleetways Taxis in Queen Street, and involved a man throwing several punches at a member of staff on the street.
"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on this CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation."
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1403 Stuart Ord, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240101465 when passing on information.
