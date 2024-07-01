They are awarded in recognition of remarkable people who help make their communities a better place and are true champions of the places where we live and work.

On Thursday, September 5, the winners will be announced during a ceremony at York Racecourse.

Since March, nominations have been made for members of the community who have gone above and beyond to help others.

Entries have now closed for this year’s awards.

All nominees live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

The shortlist for this year’s Community Pride Awards has been revealed:

Best Community Project, sponsored by Joseph Rowntree Foundation: Shamim Eimaan, Sarah Dixon, Keeping Digital.

Charity Fundraiser of the Year: Di Toseland, Louise Prashad, Cain North.

Volunteer of the Year: Nigel White, Jo Jackson, Lindsey Magill.

Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Fera: Heidi Stower, Olivia Lee Patterson, Isabella Martinez.

School of the Year, sponsored by Drive: St Oswald’s CE Primary School, Knavesmire Primary School, St Paul’s CE Primary School.

Carer of the Year, sponsored by Crombie Wilkinson: Helen Clark, Harry Luck, Emma Kerr.

Education Hero of the Year, sponsored by YO1: Fliss Else, Sharon Senior, Eleanor Gilligan.

Health Service Hero, sponsored by Clarion/Latimer Homes: Joanne Slimene, Rebecca Steels-Hargreaves.

Public Sector Hero: Sergeant Paul Cording, Michael Silver, Glyn Newberry.

Sports Person/Team of the Year, sponsored by IQ Engineer: Bootham Girls Futsal Club, York RI AFC Ladies Football, Lisa Marie Performing Arts

September’s awards ceremony will be hosted by YO1 presenter Chris Marsden.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at York Racecourse on September 5 (Image: Newsquest)

The awards are judged by an independent panel, and the three finalists from each category have been invited to the awards ceremony.

Steve Lowe, sales director at LOCALiQ, part of Newsquest Media Group, said: “People are at the heart of our community and it is the people around us that make a difference to the way in which we live our lives.

“The Community Pride Awards recognise those who do that little bit more that work without want of thanks to help create a better community for us all to live in.

“Whether professionally or as a volunteer they go that extra mile and these awards aim to recognise those people and give them a moment in the spotlight for the rest of us to say thank you.”