Jill's Unisex Hair Salon, Baker Street, is one of the ten finalists in the contest. After readers have nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 24 and July 6, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Jill's Unisex Hair Salon, Baker Street (Image: Supplied)

Shelley Ogle, of Jill's hair salon, said: "I am absolutely over the moon to share that we have made it into the top 10 finalists of a prestigious industry award!

"This recognition is incredibly special to us, especially considering how many salons come and go over the years.

"The fact that we are still here after 39 years, with a large and loyal client base, speaks volumes.

"Our clients come from near and far, some even traveling from London. We are not just a salon; we are a hub for the community.

Shelley then went on to explain what she thinks it is that Jill's do best.

She added: "We always offer a friendly face and a cup of tea while our clients are pampered. Inclusivity is at the heart of what we do.

"We welcome all genders and sexualities, ensuring everyone feels respected and valued. We also prioritize being accessible to individuals with disabilities, creating a comfortable environment for all.

"We specialise in a wide range of hair services, with perms being a particular favourite among young men.

"In addition to hair treatments, we offer comprehensive beauty services, including acrylics, BIAB, and various lash and brow treatments. We also support different demographics by offering discounts to OAPs and students.

"What truly sets us apart is the dedication of our team. We believe we deserve to win this award due to our commitment to delivering personal, friendly, and affordable services. This dedication keeps our clients coming back for years.

"As we continue to thrive and expand our inclusive services, we eagerly await the final results.

"We are confident that our beloved salon truly embodies the spirit of excellence and inclusivity in the industry."