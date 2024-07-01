It is less than a month to go to the third Roman Festival on Sunday, July 21, and Malton Museum are looking for volunteers to join them on this exciting day. This is a huge fundraiser for the museum so we can continue developing the museum for the community.

The festival is jam packed with all things Roman, including our fabulous re-enactors, historians, archaeologists, authors, kids activities, talks tent, arena events, living history area and of course food and drink.

The museum needs volunteers to help with moving equipment to the site on Saturday, July 20, between 12 midday and 6 p.m. and then laying out the boundaries. On the Sunday morning early-bird volunteers will be erecting pop up gazebos, then when festivities start, stewarding, gate entry, car parking , kids activities and clear up. Any help is appreciated whether you can do two hours or ten between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Online training will be given as per health and safety requirements before the event.

If you can help, please contact Louise Lewis on maltonhorsepower@gmail.com stating your preferred hours.