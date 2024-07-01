First, we were informed that the University of York were ceasing their activities at the King's Manor.

Secondly, the Yorkshire Party wanted the government to allow the establishment of a Yorkshire Parliament with a suitable venue in the region.

What better place for this than the King's Manor - the home of the Council of the North, first established by King Richard III in 1484, initially at Sheriff Hutton Castle and later moved to the King's Manor?

Following King Richard’s death it existed in a sporadic form for the next 50 years but was fully restored by King Henry VIII in 1537 following the dissolution of the monasteries and the subsequent Catholic rebellions in the North.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if history followed a full circle?

Brian Waddington, Dukes Wharf, Terry Avenue, York