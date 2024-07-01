Adam Atkinson and girlfriend Josie Cundliffe have taken over the Wenlock Arms in Wheldrake, replacing Lisa Elwers, who left after nearly a decade.

The couple have more than 20 years hospitality experience between them, with both working in the sector since they were teenagers.

Josie started her career in a village pub in Osmotherley near Thirsk, and has worked in pubs, hotels and restaurants ever since, rising up to management.

Adam started out in a large Ilkley hotel before moving to York ten years ago to join the management team for what is now the Doubletree by Hilton York.

Eight years ago, he then became General Manager of the Drovers Arms, Skipwith, and Josie joined him two years ago.

Adam says he has known the Wenlock Arms for many years, due to living and working locally, and he has long sought his own pub. He and Josie ‘fell in love’ with the Wenlock Arms on seeing it, believing it has massive potential.

As well as new faces behind the bar, the pub is set for a new look.

In the coming weeks, new furniture, brand new bar equipment and new products are promised. There will also be a new seasonal food menu when a new chef joins later in July.

Promised are premium lagers, ever changing guest ales, a brand new wine list and more than 30 gins from some of Yorkshire’s best independent distillers.

The new chef is also tasked to deliver traditional English pub food ‘that everyone loves’ using local fresh products.

Adam said: “We want to create a warm, welcoming and friendly atmosphere to complement the delicious food that will be on offer 5 days a week! Our head chef will work with some great suppliers ensuring everything is fresh and supporting small local independent businesses wherever possible.”

He continued: “Our ideas and plans are endless! Some of our biggest upcoming plans that you’ll see over the next few weeks is a complete new bar install that will transform the bar completely! We’ve also got some renovations planned over the next few weeks and plans to do a bigger refurbishment in the new year.”

The popular quiz night will return and the pub will continue to support local charity events, including hosting the sharing life coffee morning.

For the next few weeks, until the food is offered, the opening hours are Monday & Tuesday 5pm-10pm; Wednesday - Friday 12pm-3pm & 5pm-11pm; Saturday 12pm-11pm and Sunday 12pm-9pm.

Adam added: “Wheldrake is a fantastic village with an amazing community feel and we would love to continue to support this at The Wenlock Arms.

“Community is incredibly important to us and we can’t wait to speak with everyone in the village and see what we can do to help and support Wheldrake. We are also incredibly lucky to be inheriting a great team who we cannot wait to work with.”