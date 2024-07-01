Yorkshire-born engineer Chris Butterfield will be sharing his archive of the private collection of Alfred Wainwright, and discuss the life, work and achievements of the world-famous fell walker, at St Mary’s Church, Bolton-on-Swale, on Saturday, July 13.

Chris will discuss Wainwright’s life, his book publishing history and attendees will learn the story behind his A Coast to Coast Walk guidebook, which recently celebrated its half-century.

There will also be several rare short films, including a tribute to Wainwright’s close friend and former Westmorland Gazette book publishing manager, Andrew Nichol, 91.

Chris Butterfield has amassed an impressive archive collection of Wainwright materials (Image: Steve Barber)

The film documents Andrew’s extraordinary ascent to Innominate Tarn atop Haystacks the Lake District in October 2023 with the help of the Cockermouth Mountain Rescue Team, where he paid his respects to Wainwright at the spot where his ashes scattered over thirty years ago.

Sadly, Andrew passed away a few months after fulfilling his final wish to visit the tarn.

Emmy-nominated filmmakers Chris and Lorena Linke have meticulously crafted this film to honour both Andrew and Wainwright’s legacy and friendship.

The event will conclude with a Q&A session and book signing.

All sale royalties will be donated to St Mary’s Church and the Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team.

Tickets are £10.00 from https://www.alfredwainwright.co.uk/, or https://www.alfredwainwright.co.uk/product/a-wainwright-afternoon-st-marys-church-bolton-on-swale-sat-13th-july-2024/