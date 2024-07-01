A MAN has been injured after a motorbike rider crashed into a bus stop.
Humberside Police said that officers are appealing for information after a man sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Stanhope Street in Goole in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 29).
A spokesman said: “At about 3.30am, it is reported that officers spotted a white Yamaha motorbike travelling along Stanhope Street, Goole. The rider is believed to have failed to stop for officers and allegedly made off towards the junction with Lower Bridge Street.
“For reasons not yet clear, the rider is then believed to have collided with a bus stop on Stanhope Street.
“Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries which are thought to be life changing.
“Officers investigating the collision are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or have any CCTV or dashcam footage before or around the time the collision occurred, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 76 of June 29.
“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in connection with the fail to stop.”
