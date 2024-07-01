North Yorkshire Police say they have seen an increase in thefts from properties under renovation or new builds in Clifton and Rawcliffe.

A force spokesman said: “We are encouraging members of the public to report anything suspicious, such as unknown persons paying attention to ongoing building work.

“Renovating or remodelling a home can be exciting, but in the process of making those important changes it can create lapses in home security.

“The following points provide information as to what is currently being targeted by thieves, as well as some hints and tips to reduce the risk of burglaries or thefts taking place.

“The items below are examples of what is being stolen from renovations and new builds:

Copper wiring and pipes and lead. The rise in copper prices and the ease of recycling it for good money makes it desirable for thieves.

Brass fixtures and plumbing fittings for the same reason as the copper.

Vintage or historical fixtures and building materials.

High tech home electronics.

Sensitive paperwork and personal info, credit card information, social security numbers and anything that may be used to commit fraud or identity theft.

Appliances. These are expensive and can be an easy target when left around the site for days at a time before being installed.

Diesel Fuel. Increasing fuel prices mean that gas and diesel fuel are now targets for thieves.

“If you experience any issues in the area or see anything suspicious, we would be grateful if you could please let us know. If the incident is still ongoing please contact us on 999 emergency or 101 for non-emergency.”