North Yorkshire Police say that following reports of vehicles being broken into or attempted to be broken into in York they are urging residents to remain vigilant and remember some simple crime prevention advice.



Andy Hugill North Yorkshire Police, digital PCSO said: “Having your car broken into and losing your things to thieves can be very distressing.

“If you experience any issues in the area or see anything suspicious, we would be grateful if you could please let us know. If the incident is still ongoing please contact us on 999 emergency or 101 for non-emergency.”