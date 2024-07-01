A WARNING has gone out after a number of car thefts and thefts from vehicles in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that following reports of vehicles being broken into or attempted to be broken into in York they are urging residents to remain vigilant and remember some simple crime prevention advice.
Andy Hugill North Yorkshire Police, digital PCSO said: “Having your car broken into and losing your things to thieves can be very distressing.
“If you experience any issues in the area or see anything suspicious, we would be grateful if you could please let us know. If the incident is still ongoing please contact us on 999 emergency or 101 for non-emergency.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article