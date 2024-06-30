A child stuck in a tree in York was rescued by firefighters.
The youngster came into difficulty in Water End at 2.22pm today (Sunday, June 30).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a fire crew brought them down to safety using "working at height equipment" and a triple extension ladder.
