The runners – many wearing bright, pink outfits – set off on routes around York Racecourse.

They did so to raise money for Cancer Research UK, helping its life-saving work.

The morning saw participants compete in 10km and 5km races around the Racecourse.

Jemima Carter with Natalie and Katie Sleightholm at the York Race for Life (Image: Dylan Connell)

This afternoon, both children and adults will take on a Pretty Muddy obstacle course where they will climb, crawl and slide their way around a 5km course on the Knavesmire.

Event manager Amy Seymour said a total of three thousand participants are expected across all the events.

“It’s set to be an amazing day,” she told The Press. “It’s super important that these events take place in the fight against cancer.”

Brian Hall before running his first 10km race - at the age of 91 (Image: Dylan Connell)

Runners included those new to the sport, experienced competitors, and also children.

Brian Hall was running his first 10km race at the age of 91.

“I’m feeling good,” he said an hour before setting off. “I’ve never raced before. It’s just a one off, I’ve got to keep fit.”

The great-grandfather, known by friends as ‘the magic man’, previously told The Press he decided to take part in the Race for Life after his trainer Denise Cooper suggested it to him.

On race day, Brian, originally from Leeds and now York, wore a pink tutu and wig which, he said, guaranteed him another £10 donation from a woman he met beforehand in a café.

He added that so far he has raised £500 for Cancer Research UK.

On what he would do after the race, Brian said: “I’m going to get something to eat after to celebrate.”

Elizabeth Jones took part in the Race for Life, making it her seventh time competing.

But for Elizabeth it’s not a race, instead a chance to raise money in the fight against cancer.

Elizabeth Jones before setting off in the York Race for Life 10k (Image: Dylan Connell)

She was running in memory of her daughter-in-law Monica Braginton who died of breast cancer three months after marrying Elizabeth’s son Neil.

Elizabeth has raised £300 by taking part.

Speaking five minutes before starting the 10km route, she said: “I’m going to get it done.”

'It’s putting me out of my comfort zone'





Runners were cheered on as they made their way around the track, before a final dash across the finish line.

”I’m feeling alright,” Rachel Hyde-Smart said after crossing the line. “I do a lot of fitness but don’t run much.”

Rachel Hyde-Smart after crossing the York Race for Life 10k finish line (Image: Dylan Connell)

Despite this, she completed the 10km run in 55 minutes.

“It’s putting me out of my comfort zone,” Rachel, who lives near Selby, added. “Cancer is such a terrible thing so it’s good to put myself in that position to raise money for a good cause.”

Rachel Hyde-Smart with her team before the York Race for Life 10k (Image: Dylan Connell)

Monika Schmid completed the 10km run with her colleagues from the language and linguistics science department at the University of York.

“It was great,” she said. “I’m glad it’s not as hot as earlier in the week.

“It’s a really nice course with lots of encouragement along the way.”

The team raised about £1,000 for charity.

The University of York language and linguistics science department team with Monika Schmid (centre) and Ellie Rye (right) (Image: Dylan Connell)

On why she took part, Monika explained: “Like everyone else in the world, I know people who’ve had cancer.

”My husband Chris was treated for leukaemia eight years ago.”

Her team mate Ellie Rye said her mum Sue lost her battle with cancer which is why she took part.