The Cancer Research UK event, which raises funds for its life-saving research, takes place at York Racecourse.

Runners will set off on a 10km route at 10am. The route is a single lap, taking in both The Knavesmire and the perimeter track of The Racecourse, leaving the race course and running out and back up Racecourse Road.

At 10am, the 5km run will see runners race around a flat route past The Knavesmire and the perimeter track of The Racecourse.

At 12.30pm, the Pretty Muddy Kids race will get underway. This is a fun-packed muddy 5km obstacle course for children aged 6-12 (over 1.2m tall). The youngsters will climb, crawl and slide their way around the course at their own pace, accompanied by an adult.

And at 1.30pm, the adults will take on the same Pretty Muddy 5km route.

The event will cause traffic restrictions between 8am and 4.30pm on the day in Knavesmire Road, Racecourse Road and also the Trans Pennine Cycle Trail between its junctions with Bishopthorpe Road and Sim Balk Lane.

Free parking is available at the Knavesmire throughout the event.

Organisers urge those attending to not park on residential roads surrounding the venue.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”