He was a passenger in a white Tesla Model 3 car which collided with a blue and white double decker bus on the B1224 Wetherby Road, close to the junction with the York outer ring road (A1237), at around 9.20am today (Saturday, June 29).

North Yorkshire Police said the man, from the Newcastle area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are receiving support,” a force spokesperson said.

“The driver of the Tesla, a 32-year-old man from the Teesside area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Three other passengers in the Tesla and the driver of the bus were treated at hospital for minor injuries.”

Two air ambulances on the scene today (Image: Jon Noble)

They said the B1224 reopened at 5.25pm.

As The Press reported, two air ambulances, road ambulances, police officers and firefighters were called to the scene near Rufforth.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said one person was taken to the major trauma centre at Leeds General Infirmary and three were taken to York Hospital after the crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters freed two people from the Tesla.

North Yorkshire Police urges anyone who saw the crash to come forward “without delay”.

“We also want to hear from anyone who recalls seeing either the white Tesla car or the blue and white double decker bus in the lead up to the incident,” the police spokesperson said.

“If you can help, please email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk and MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12240115125.”