York Press
News Archive Community Pride Education Features Letters Video Crime
York Press

LIVE: York Race for Life to turn city pink as thousands expected to take part

Live

York Race for Life expected to draw thousands to Knavesmire

Race for Life
Events
Leisure
York
By Dylan Connell

  • York Race for Life is set to turn the city pink as thousands of people are expected to turn out for the annual event.
  • Runners will line up on the Knavesmire from 10am on Sunday.
  • Hundreds of thousands of pounds is expected to be raised for Cancer Research UK.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos