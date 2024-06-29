York Press
News Archive Community Pride Education Features Letters Video Crime
York Press

RECAP: York Race for Life sees thousands turn out

Summary

York Race for Life draws thousands to Knavesmire

Race for Life
Events
Leisure
York
By Dylan Connell

Our live feed has now finished.

  • York Race for Life turned the city pink today (Sunday, June 30) as thousands of people descended on the Racecourse. They are expected to have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos