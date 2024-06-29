RECAP: York Race for Life sees thousands turn out

Our live feed has now finished.
- York Race for Life turned the city pink today (Sunday, June 30) as thousands of people descended on the Racecourse. They are expected to have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.
