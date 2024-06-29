All outstanding postal votes in York “should arrive on doorsteps” by Monday (July 1), the council said.
City of York Council said it is aware that “some postal votes” have not arrived due to country-wide delivery issues.
“We have contacted Royal Mail who have advised that all remaining packs should arrive on doorsteps by Monday 1 July,” a council spokesperson said.
They added that the council’s team is “continuing to work hard to support those getting in touch with [them]”.
“To those of you who've already received your postal vote, please return them through the normal process.
“Royal Mail prioritise returning postal votes but they should be completed and returned asap.”
The council urges anyone who has not had a postal vote by Tuesday to call: 01904 551007 or email: electoral.services@york.gov.uk to arrange a way to “quickly reissue your postal vote so that you will be able to return it before election day”.
