A disused barn caught fire in North Yorkshire sparking a callout from the emergency services.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the barn in Thirsk measured 20m x 30m with the fire confined to one end.
Two fire crews were called to the scene in Stockton Road at 3pm today (Saturday, June 29), a service spokesperson said.
They added: “Crews extinguished the fire using a 45mm hose and 2 hose reel jets before damping down the area.”
