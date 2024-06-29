A disused barn caught fire in North Yorkshire sparking a callout from the emergency services.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the barn in Thirsk measured 20m x 30m with the fire confined to one end.

Two fire crews were called to the scene in Stockton Road at 3pm today (Saturday, June 29), a service spokesperson said.

They added: “Crews extinguished the fire using a 45mm hose and 2 hose reel jets before damping down the area.”