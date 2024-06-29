A vehicle crashed into traffic lights in York, resulting in two fire crews being called to the scene.
The collision happened in Water End at 12.15pm today (Saturday, June 29).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews made the vehicle safe and cordoned off the lights which were then made safe by council workers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article