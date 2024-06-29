They left from the Fulford side of Millennium Bridge at about 4.15pm today (Saturday, June 29) to cheers from passers-by.

John Cossham, who organises York’s part in the World Naked Bike Ride, told The Press the message is to “notice us when we’re naked” the same as when clothed.

Dozens of naked cyclists set off on a seven-mile ride through the city (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I’m not a naturist but it’s worth my slight embarrassment and self-discomfort to drive awareness to our protest,” he said. “I’m willing to be naked for that. I don’t do nudity in any other environment.

“The core reason I’m here is for bicycles and safety.”

Event organiser John Cossham (Image: Dylan Connell)

This year marked York’s 16th naked bike ride, John explained, adding that he has been involved since the early 2000s.

The keen cyclist said the aims of the ride are to “curb car culture”, protest oil dependency, demand safer cycling and celebrate body freedom.

“York has quite good cycling infrastructure, but it could be better,” he added.

On the body positivity aspect, he said: “We’ve all got a body. We’re all just people.”

'It’s time to take cycle safety seriously'





Jane Williams, from Burnley, comes to the event every year.

“For me it’s the cycle safety aspect,” she said. “When I was three I was on my little bike and a driver who claimed he didn’t see me knocked me off over and almost killed me.”

She explained that she was injured after being knocked over while cycling by two other drivers as a child and still feels unsafe at times on the roads.

Jane Williams at the naked bike ride in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“When I’m naked you do see me, I’m just trying to make a point,” she said. “I’m very vulnerable when I’m riding a bicycle.

"It’s time to take cycle safety seriously. People are still being killed on bikes, it’s unnecessary.”

On what it’s like to cycle through York naked, Jane explained: “I feel very vulnerable, for me as a woman. But I’m doing it as a protest. So, it’s worth it.”

Grahame Cooper at the naked bike ride in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

She called for better cycling infrastructure in the UK, suggesting that the Netherlands' approach of keeping bicycles and other road vehicles separate should be rolled out.

“What I want to see is better cyclising infrastructure everywhere," Jane said.

Stuart Gilmour came to the event from Manchester.

Stuart Gilmour at the naked bike ride in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

The 45-year-old, who works as a lorry driver, has been a naturist for 12 years which, he said, means he tries to be naked as much as possible “without upsetting anyone”.

“There’s so much in the media to say you’ve got to look good,” Stuart said. “You’re good enough the way you are.”

Stuart explained that he has “always been a naturist”, adding: “I just feel comfortable in my own skin.”