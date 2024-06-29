Organisers are expecting a busy day with lots of exhibitors and plenty for visitors to see and do when the event is staged at Scampston Park on Sunday, June 30.

With a history stretching back almost 150 years the show has long been an important part of the local calendar.

Malton’s first recorded summer show or exhibition was held in the early 1870s after the amalgamation of the Appleton-le-Street and Malton Agricultural Societies. Special trains were run to take people to the first joint show in 1873. A year later around 8,000 people attended the show when it was staged in the Orchard Fields in Malton - and from that point on it was always referred to in the local press as Malton Show.

Toward the end of last century the event had outgrown the Showfield Lane site in Malton and in 1998 it was moved to Scampston Park, about four and a half miles east of Malton.

But its links with the town are maintained and a half-hourly free bus service is run from Malton to the showground.

After two year years of cancellations people are keen to get out and enjoy themselves - and this year’s Malton Show will give people of all ages the chance to do just that.

Organisers say the 2024 event will include a wonderful display of livestock from around the area - including cattle, sheep, goats, and alpacas.

There will also be a fur and feather section, lots of horse and pony classes, including show jumping, heavy horses, Middleton Hunt Parade of the Hounds, sheep dog trials and donkey rides.

Other entertainment will include children’s races, miniature railway, and rides and attractions for youngsters.

There will be 28 craft tent stalls as well as around 100 trades stands. There will also be vintage tractors and machinery, farm exhibits and farm machinery, a horticulture section, food stands, bar and members’ area.

For more information go to https://www.maltonshow.com/

There is a free shuttle bus to the event courtesy of Fletchers Coaches.

