Humberside Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after a motorcyclist suffered life changing injuries in a crash after failing to stop for officers, the force said.
The rider crashed into a bus stop in Goole in the early hours of today (Saturday, June 29).
Humberside Police said officers saw the white Yamaha motorcyclist travelling along Stanhope Street at 3.30am.
“The rider is believed to have failed to stop for officers and allegedly made off towards the junction with Lower Bridge Street,” a force spokesperson said.
“For reasons not yet clear, the rider is then believed to have collided with a bus stop on Stanhope Street.
“Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries which are thought to be life changing.”
They added that a “mandatory referral” has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) “in connection with the fail to stop”.
Humberside Police urges anyone who witnessed the crash or has any CCTV or dashcam footage before or around the time the collision to phone 101, quoting log 76 of June 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article