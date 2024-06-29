The rider crashed into a bus stop in Goole in the early hours of today (Saturday, June 29).

Humberside Police said officers saw the white Yamaha motorcyclist travelling along Stanhope Street at 3.30am.

“The rider is believed to have failed to stop for officers and allegedly made off towards the junction with Lower Bridge Street,” a force spokesperson said.

Police on the scene in Stanhope Street, Goole, today (Image: Sean Stewart)



“For reasons not yet clear, the rider is then believed to have collided with a bus stop on Stanhope Street.



“Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries which are thought to be life changing.”

They added that a “mandatory referral” has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) “in connection with the fail to stop”.

Humberside Police urges anyone who witnessed the crash or has any CCTV or dashcam footage before or around the time the collision to phone 101, quoting log 76 of June 29.