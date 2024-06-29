The B1224 Wetherby Road remains closed in both directions towards Rufforth this afternoon (Saturday, June 29), with emergency services on the scene.

As The Press reported, North Yorkshire Police said the road is likely to be shut for several hours after the crash which happened shortly before 9.30am.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was taken to the major trauma centre at Leeds General Infirmary and three were taken to York Hospital.

The ambulance service received a call about the road traffic collision at 9.22am and deployed three ambulances, two air ambulances and its hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene, they explained.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.