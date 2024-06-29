York Press
News Archive Community Pride Education Features Letters Video Crime
York Press

RECAP: Four people taken to hospital after car and bus crash on main York road

Summary

RECAP: Serious crash closes B1224 Wetherby Road near York

Emergency
York
By Dylan Connell

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Four people were taken to hospital after a car and bus crashed near the York outer ring road, the ambulance service said.
  • The B1224 Wetherby Road remains closed in both directions towards Rufforth this afternoon, with emergency services on the scene.
  • North Yorkshire Police urged drivers to avoid the area, saying the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos